Twenty-Two Sheffield Wednesday photos from every year in the 1990s - Wembley, goals against Sheffield United and Ron Atkinson's return

From Wembley to Big Ron’s return, we take a look back at Sheffield Wednesday pictures from every year in the 1990s.

It’s the decade that Sheffield Wednesday supporters of a certain age look back on with the most fondness – even of there were some heartbreaking times in amongst the smiles.

Wembley wins and Wembley defeats, beautiful kits and a team that hasn’t been bettered since and was one of the best ever assembled in the Owls’ long history.

So, we had a look through The Star’s archives and dug out some great pictures from a golden era for Wednesdayites.

David Hirst fends off a challenge from Manchester United's Gary Pallister in March 1990.

Distraught Wednesday fans struggle to come to terms with their side's relegation from the top flight in May 1990.

Wednesday fans at Wembley for the Rumbelows Cup final against Manchester United in April 1991.

Wednesday supporters celebrate their Rumbelows Cup success in April 1991.

