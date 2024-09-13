Tweaks, a return and guesswork: Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for QPR

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:23 BST

Sheffield Wednesday take on Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough this weekend hoping to inject fresh impetus into their early season shake-up.

Danny Röhl spoke after their last outing at Millwall to suggest he’d take a look at the make-up of the side and with a fortnight now passed and plenty of work done on the training ground, it’ll be fascinating to see whether changes are made to the line-up heading into the Hoops clash.

Di’Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe are question marks owing to the travel time required to get back from international duty, while Nathaniel Chalobah is ruled out. Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe are also touch-and-go, it seems, with a little head-scratching to do when it comes to the set-up in defence if one or both do not pull through.

We’ve taken a stab at the side Röhl could name for their long-awaited return to S6.

Wednesday's undisputed number one, who is coming off a very busy and successful international break. An important figure - he'll want to up his save rate in the coming games.

1. GK - James Beadle

Wednesday's undisputed number one, who is coming off a very busy and successful international break. An important figure - he'll want to up his save rate in the coming games. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Hooked back from international duty with Tunisia after sustaining a minor calf issue, Rohl told media on Thursday that he was back training and that he'd be available for Saturday. Pol Valentin has a strong shout for this spot, though you'd think Valery's technical understanding might just nudge him ahead.

2. RB - Yan Valery

Hooked back from international duty with Tunisia after sustaining a minor calf issue, Rohl told media on Thursday that he was back training and that he'd be available for Saturday. Pol Valentin has a strong shout for this spot, though you'd think Valery's technical understanding might just nudge him ahead. | Sheffield Wednesday FC Photo: Sheffield Wednesday FC

Photo Sales
It's pure guesswork and depends entirely on how the centre-backs pull through. Rohl said Ihiekwe and Dom Iorfa were question marks owing to injury and that his preference was to give Di'Shon Bernard the weekend off after his long trip back from Jamaica in the last days. If all three are to sit out, maybe Liam Palmer?

3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe

It's pure guesswork and depends entirely on how the centre-backs pull through. Rohl said Ihiekwe and Dom Iorfa were question marks owing to injury and that his preference was to give Di'Shon Bernard the weekend off after his long trip back from Jamaica in the last days. If all three are to sit out, maybe Liam Palmer? | Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
A real star of Wednesday's pre-season, Famewo has come back from injury and can offer a steady presence in defence. He offers left-footed balance and if Bernard is to sit this one out is well-versed in playing on that side of a four.

4. CB - Akin Famewo

A real star of Wednesday's pre-season, Famewo has come back from injury and can offer a steady presence in defence. He offers left-footed balance and if Bernard is to sit this one out is well-versed in playing on that side of a four. | Sheffield Wednesday

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice