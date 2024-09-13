Tweaks, a return and guesswork: Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for QPR

Danny Röhl spoke after their last outing at Millwall to suggest he’d take a look at the make-up of the side and with a fortnight now passed and plenty of work done on the training ground, it’ll be fascinating to see whether changes are made to the line-up heading into the Hoops clash.

Di’Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe are question marks owing to the travel time required to get back from international duty, while Nathaniel Chalobah is ruled out. Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe are also touch-and-go, it seems, with a little head-scratching to do when it comes to the set-up in defence if one or both do not pull through.

We’ve taken a stab at the side Röhl could name for their long-awaited return to S6.

1 . GK - James Beadle Wednesday's undisputed number one, who is coming off a very busy and successful international break. An important figure - he'll want to up his save rate in the coming games. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB - Yan Valery Hooked back from international duty with Tunisia after sustaining a minor calf issue, Rohl told media on Thursday that he was back training and that he'd be available for Saturday. Pol Valentin has a strong shout for this spot, though you'd think Valery's technical understanding might just nudge him ahead. | Sheffield Wednesday FC Photo: Sheffield Wednesday FC Photo Sales

3 . CB - Michael Ihiekwe It's pure guesswork and depends entirely on how the centre-backs pull through. Rohl said Ihiekwe and Dom Iorfa were question marks owing to injury and that his preference was to give Di'Shon Bernard the weekend off after his long trip back from Jamaica in the last days. If all three are to sit out, maybe Liam Palmer? | Steve Ellis Photo Sales