TV decision announced as Sheffield Wednesday face Premier League opponents
The Owls face the Bees after beating opposition from the Championship, League One and League Two en route to this stage of the competition, meaning that by the time this round is over they’ll have faced somebody from all of the top four divisions in English football.
Danny Röhl’s outfit will be hoping to take a scalp down in the capital later this month, but will need to fare better than Colchester United and Leyton Orient, both of whom were defeated by Thomas Frank’s team as they progressed through the rounds. Ticket allocation and pricing is yet to be confirmed, however the time and date has now been revealed.
The club said, “The Owls’ Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Brentford will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. The cup-tie at the Bees’ Gtech Community Stadium will take place on Tuesday 29 October with kick off at 8:00pm.
“Wednesday have been drawn away in all rounds of the competition this season, picking up wins at Hull, Grimsby and Blackpool. Danny Röhl’s squad will now have to overcome Premier League opposition to maintain the Carabao Cup run, with a place in the quarter finals at stake. Ticket details will be announced in due course.”
The Owls have five league fixtures between now and then, though, and their trip to the Gtech Community Stadium certainly won’t be part of their thought process just yet.
