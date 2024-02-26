'Trust' leads to resurgence of Sheffield Wednesday goal hero as EFL recognise Owls striker
Ugbo scored just four league goals in 20 appearances for Cardiff City in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, but has really found his feet since moving to Hillsborough in January and is already the club's joint top scorer this season with five goals to his name.
A brace against Bristol City at the weekend made it five in his last four matches, but also saw him land a spot in both the Championship and EFL Team of the Week for his efforts - the only Owl to make the cut in either side this week.
Röhl, who has spoken highly of the 25-year-old previously, believes that trust and understanding have been key to his upturn in goal output since making the switch to South Yorkshire, and he'll be eager to see him continue things when they make the short trip to Rotherham United this weekend.
“I think I have given him a lot of trust,” Röhl said on Ugbo after his brace on Saturday. “And also his self-confidence is back. The team recognise how he works, which movements he makes, and I think it’s important that we understand each other more and more… He has his qualities, and that’s the reason why we took him.”
Just one more goal will make this season Igbo’s highest-scoring league campaign since 2020/21 when he got 16 alongside Anthony Musaba at Cercle Brugge, and with both sitting at the top of the Owls’ scoring charts this season there is growing hope that Wednesday could avoid the drop after all - despite their horror start to the season.