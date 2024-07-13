True Sheffield Wednesday fee and contract length revealed after 'no-brainer' transfer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Southampton man Yan Valery became a Sheffield Wednesday player earlier this month.

Sheffield Wednesday have made significant headway in their summer transfer business in the last weeks - and of the eight new additions to their squad, few are better known to manager Danny Röhl than Yan Valery. A permanent transfer switch completed early in the month reunited the pair from their time together at Southampton, when Röhl was acting as assistant manager to Ralph Hasenhüttl.

The Star can now reveal that contrary to reports elsewhere, the France-born Tunisia international was signed for a fee in the region of £400,000 and that he signed a three-year contract with the club. The agreement could see Valery stay on at S6 until he is 29 years old. Sources suggest there is no extension clause on the deal.

It is one of several longer-term contracts in an opening few weeks to the window that has seen Wednesday bring both younger and more experienced players to the club. The Star revealed earlier this week that former Manchester United forward Charlie McNeill had a one-year extension clause on his three-year contract while Olaf Kobacki signed on for four years.

Valery has already stepped out in Owls colours having played 45 minutes of their pre-season run-out at Alfreton Town and alongside the raft of further signings is set to take part in their training camp and friendly outings in Germany and Austria later this month.

Speaking shortly after confirmation of his signing, the 25-year-old said: “As soon as I knew that Danny wanted me, I just wanted to go back with him because I’ve known him as Southampton assistant coach, but he’s the one that was really working on the pitch with the players and with me in my first season.

“He helped me a lot and I improved so much with him so I was really happy to hear from him again and to know that now he was the main manager, so obviously it was a no-brainer.”