‘Twas ever thus? Perhaps, a side containing Barry Bannan and Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa and Massimo Luongo were never going to be far from the conversation.

But there were, and in certain positions still very much are, very real concerns over depth and variety and all the things last season showed you need across the course of a football season when everything in the world seems to be going against you.

In Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing the club have brought in new faces that few other clubs in League One could even dream of. See also Jack Hunt.

All three are big names and add Championship quality and experience to a side that fans are beginning to get excited about.

Sure, the end of the window is a while away and supporter concerns remain over the futures of one or two star men.

Darren Moore wants to make more signings and Wednesday’s goal threat needs work, especially given the likely scale of Windass’ hamstring injury.

But for all the off-field nonsense, for all the widely-reported stresses and strains that have come with playing for Wednesday in recent seasons, the fact is that the club have fought off competition from those higher in the divisional food chain for the players they have signed. And it’s hugely impressive.

Is that down to Moore’s influence? Is it because of the sheer size of Sheffield Wednesday? Is it the way deals were put together and put to targets by the club? Is it a change in direction in the recruitment department?

Most likely there is a combination of all these factors at play. Manager, chairman and those to have worked on these deals behind the scenes deserve praise.

A lot could change in a short period of time and history shows summer transfer euphoria can be short-lived, but there feels to be something building at Sheffield Wednesday.