There was a heady mix of relief and belief that roared around Hillsborough on Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday claimed what felt like a crucial win against Championship relegation rivals Birmingham City.

Danny Rohl's side may well remain in the drop zone after seeing off the Midlands outfit but the confidence gained from the win can help the Owls in their bid to ensure their stay in the second tier is extended beyond a solitary season.

New signing Ike Ugbo was the tormentor in chief as the on-loan Troyes forward got off the mark with a goal in each half after joining the Owls last month. But there was so much more to enthuse over for the Hillsborough faithful as their side moved to within five points of escaping the relegation zone.