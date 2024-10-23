Trio a doubt as Portsmouth host Sheffield Wednesday after midweek issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth may be without three starting players when they play host to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are having a rough time of things in the Championship since their promotion last season, and currently find themselves bottom of the table with just one win from their 11 matches so far.

On Tuesday night they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Cardiff City as they failed to build on their victory over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, and things were made even worse as they lost a trio of players to injury in the first half. Paddy Lane and Nico Schmid were both forced off in the opening 30 minutes, while Jordan Williams picked up a knock that meant he wasn’t able to make it out for the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether any of the three are able to feature against the Owls on Friday night now remains to be seen given the quick turnover between now and then, but at the very least it will be cause for concern for manager, John Mousinho.

Speaking after their defeat to the Bluebirds, the Portsmouth boss explained, “Paddy has done something to his Achilles and Jordan took a nasty knock to the hip flexor in the challenge that somehow saw Cardiff awarded a free-kick... Nico got a whack to the head when they scored their second goal and had blurred vision, so we took him off.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Wednesday aren’t thought to have any fresh injury concerns of their own as they prepare to make the trip down south, with Anthony Musaba expected to make his return to the squad at Fratton Park after a ‘small injury’ kept him out of the 0-0 draw with Swansea City.