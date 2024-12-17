Tricky winger a doubt as Sheffield Wednesday host Stoke City at Hillsborough

Stoke City are waiting to see whether in-form winger, Million Manhoef, will be available for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday this week.

The 22-year-old attacker has been almost ever-present for the Potters so far this season, starting all but two of their Championship fixtures, picking up seven goals and assists across all competitions along the way.

But the Dutch youth international may be forced to sit out the trip to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon after he limped off during the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday, with his manager, Narcis Pelach, confirming that he will be assessed in the coming days.

“He said he was ok at first to continue,” the Stoke boss explained. “And the medical staff decided he was fine but after two or three minutes more he was not feeling well and we had to sub him. We have to check it.”

According to the Stoke Sentinel, Manhoef was ‘given precautionary treatment on his right knee at the stadium’ after coming off, however only time will tell whether he will be given the green light to feature at S6 in a few days’ time as Pelach and his side seek a return to winning ways after going seven games without victory of late.

Meanwhile, Wednesday are hoping to welcome back one of their own wingers, Olaf Kobacki, for the game against Stoke after he stepped up in training recently, with Danny Röhl suggesting that he was on track to make his return to action this coming weekend.