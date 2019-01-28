Tributes paid to ‘caring’ Sheffield Wednesday superfan who died after cancer battle

The family of a Sheffield Wednesday superfan has thanked the football community for its support following his death at the age of 66.

Annie Grant said her ‘generous and caring’ dad Allan Barr died after a short battle with liver cancer on Sunday, January 20.

Allan Barr

A lifelong Owl, Allan would travel from his home in Nuneaton to every game and became known among the Wednesday faithful as ‘the Nuneaton Owl’.

Mrs Grant, 42, said: “He was born in Scotland and moved to Sheffield when he was a youngster around the age you pick a team to support and, thankfully, he chose blue and white.

“He followed them from when he was about eight or nine years old up to when he died at the age of 66."

Allan barr pictured with his wife Marie.

Allan, who sat on The Kop at Hillsborough, was diagnosed with primary liver cancer in November and handed the devastating news that he had six months to live.

He died at his home in Nuneaton with his family by his side just two months later.

Mrs Grant, also of Nuneaton, said: “The support has been amazing. We've had messages from both sides of the city and from other clubs as well. My dad died on the Sunday and on the Monday I put something on Twitter and I had so many messages.

Allan Barr (pictured second from right), with (from left to right) daughter Annie Grant, wife Marie and son David.

“My dad always used to think he was invisible and that no-one really noticed him but he was such a generous and caring man. People who knew him that we didn’t know have sent messages and it’s so nice the amount of lovely messages and support we’ve had about him. Thanks to everyone.”

Mr Barr leaves behind his wife of 47 years Marie, children Annie and David and six grandchildren – Charlotte, 21; Sophie, 17; Grace, 15; Eve, 13; Amy, 12 and Will, 10.

Mrs Grant added: “We used to go to the football as a family-of-four. It started off that my dad would go with my brother and drop me and mum off to go shopping.

"But then when I was about six I decided I wanted to go the football and we went every week as a family.”

Allan Barr (left) pictured at the funeral of Sheffield Wednesday legend Johnny Fantham in 2014. Picture: Dean Atkins

Allan would also travel to Sheffield to watch The Wednesday Cricket Club on a Sunday.

Mr Barr's funeral will be held at the Heart Of England Crematorium, Nuneaton, on Thursday, February 7 at 11.45am.

Mrs Grant said all were welcome and asked mourners to wear a blue and white scarf if possible.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Ann Evans Hospice, who cared for Mr Barr, has already raised more than £570.