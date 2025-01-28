Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust have called for transparency over the ‘recently declared £1.83m profit it made on the rental income’ regarding Hillsborough stadium.

The SWST released their comments after football finance guru, Kieran Maguire, posted about the profit received by Dejphon Chansiri’s ‘Sheffield 3’ company in 23/24, also explaining that it had received rent of £2.575m from the football club during that period.

The statement read, “The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust call for the ownership of Sheffield 3 Ltd. to be transparent about its intentions regarding the recently declared £1.83m profit it made on the rental income from Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Ltd for the use of Hillsborough stadium.

“SWFC pay a market rent for the use of the stadium and its supporters pay the second highest ticket prices in the Championship to attend. We are calling on the ownership to confirm that this profit is to be used for reinvestment in the stadium.

“It is a matter of public record that there are structural, logistical, welfare and safety issues in a number of the stands that urgently need long-term remediation. The facilities that fans experience in return for higher than average prices, are well below the standard that we experience in many other Championship stadiums.

“Any surplus revenue created by the rental arrangement (structured by the ownership between their own companies) should be reinvested into delivering a safe and enjoyable match day experience for fans. The rental sum should not be a drain on the clubs funds simply to create profit in a shell company which has no published long-term investment plans for the stadium.

“We therefore seek clarity that Sheffield 3 Ltd. The owner and landlord of the stadium has a detailed long-term investment programme is in place, to ensure that not just basic day-to-day compliance responsibilities are met, but also that logistical, structural and safety improvements will be made in the future. We would urge Sheffield 3 Ltd and the Club to be transparent with the supporters who fund this arrangement. As supporters we want Hillsborough to be a stadium we can be proud of once again.”