Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Mallik Wilks, is set to remain at Rotherham United on his loan from Hillsborough.

There were question marks ahead of the Millers’ first fixture of 2025 about the future of the 26-year-old, with suggestions being made that his spell there may be cut short - with Steve Evans saying that the club had ‘made up our mind’ about what to do with Joseph Hungbo as well as Wilks, not long after Esapa Osong’s loan was terminated early.

“Yes, we've made up our mind,” Evans said before the game. “Obviously, we want to keep it in-house until we come out of the Huddersfield Town match on Saturday. Both players have given everything. Whether we can spend that money more wisely, whether we can get something different in that we need... That's a consideration.”

Now, though, it had been reported by Rotherham journalist, Paul Davis, that Wilks will be staying where he is - Hungbo, however, will be heading back to his parent club, FC Nuremberg.

Given the lack of game time that Wilks would be expected to get at S6 it is probably a relief that Evans won’t be exercising their break clause in the loan deal, giving Wednesday one less thing to have to worry about in what could already be a busy window for them as Röhl seeks to try and bring in new faces to help their push up the table.

Wilks has played 19 times for Rotherham in League One so far this season, scoring three goals up to now.