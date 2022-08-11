Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Luke Cook, who only signed for the Owls last week, has enjoyed a dream first few days on the job having scored in the under-21s win over Swansea City before coming off the bench late on in the seniors’ Carabao Cup win over Sunderland.

Cook’s last senior appearances were in the Isthmian Premier League last season and to step out in front of the Sky Sports cameras caps a frankly remarkable ascension through the ranks of English football.

Owls youngster Luke Cook made his debut in their win over Sunderland.

As has often been the case when it comes to youngsters at Moore’s Wednesday, Cook was asked to train with the first team last week and caught the eye.

With Michael Smith out injured and Josh Windass rested, the former Enfield Town youngster caught the eye enough to make the matchday squad on Wednesday evening.

“Credit to Luke,” Moore said. “He trained with the first team about 10 days ago and put in a performance in that training session that was excellent.

“We signed him, he came back and scored for the under-21s, so I thought ‘You know what? I’m going to include him in tonight’s team.’

“From what I saw of him in training, I wanted to give him 15 or 20 minutes and what an occasion for him. Long may his development continue. I’m really pleased for him.”

Cook’s appearance from the bench was the climax to a fairytale story but laid bare the need for Wednesday to bring in an attacker or two before the end of the summer transfer window, a quest Moore has made clear is a priority.

“It goes to show that when you pick up a couple of injuries in key areas, it’s tough,” he said.

“On Saturday we had Michael Smith out and Lee Gregory suspended. Josh and Pato had to deputise up there with Sylla on the bench.