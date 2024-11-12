It wasn’t a weekend to remember for Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan players across the English pyramid.

The Owls were in action against Sheffield United on Sunday in a game that they ultimately went on to lose 1-0 at Bramall Lane, and it was an equally tough weekend for a couple of their lads who are playing their football elsewhere at this point in time.

For Malik Wilks, who was spotted at the Steel City derby over the weekend, he was unable to play in Rotherham United’s trip to Barnsley due to ‘fatigue of the hamstring’, so couldn’t help the Millers avoid the 2-0 defeat that they would go on to get as pressure ramped up on manager, Steve Evans, however he may well be back by the time they return to action later this month.

Bailey Cadamarteri, meanwhile, had to make do with starting on the bench as Lincoln City made the trip to Bristol Rovers, only coming on shortly after Jay Moylan had scored their equaliser in a game that would go on to finish 1-1. ‘Cadz’ wasn’t able to grab a winner, but may be able to get in on the action this evening when they play Manchester City U21s in the Bristol Street Motors trophy this evening.

A few divisions below Wilks and Cadamarteri, Mackenzie Maltby and Jack Hall were both also in action as their development continues for Scarborough Athletic and Bradford Park Avenue respectively - and they were both handed starts as they went up against Oxford City and Newton Wycliffe.

Both played the full 90 minutes, however both dealt with disappointments in different ways given that Maltby’s Seadogs conceded in stoppage time to end up drawing 1-1, while Hall’s unbeaten run at BPA - which had stretched to eight games - was brought to an abrupt end in a 3-1 defeat.