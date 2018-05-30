Tough pre-season to come under Jos, says Sheffield Wednesday defender

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Jordan Thorniley is anticipating a tough pre-season in store under Jos Luhukay.

Thorniley was one of a handful of academy players that made a breakthrough following Luhukay’s appointment as manager in January.

Along with Frederik Nielsen, Conor Kirby and Sean Clare, Thorniley caught the eye as he successfully made the move from the under-23s to the first team.

Thorniley, formerly of Everton, impressed whilst on loan at Accrington in the first half of last season.

He then returned to the club after Christmas and forced his way into the senior side and gained a clean sheet on his debut against Cardiff in a goalless draw at Hillsborough.

The 21-year-old is now looking forward to a well-earned rest before the Owls return for pre-season.

Thorniley expects Dutchman Luhukay to have put together an intense schedule ahead of his first full season at S6.

Thorniley said: “I’ve got to work hard now in the off season.

“I’ll have a couple of weeks off but then I’ll be back on it and I get bored after a couple of weeks!

“I think it’ll be a tough pre-season for us.

“But it will make sure that we’re ready to start next season well.”

Unlike previous years, Wednesday won’t be travelling abroad after Luhukay made the decision that all their preparation would be done at home.