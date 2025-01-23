Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A meeting between Sheffield Wednesday’s two most most important figures can act as a springboard for a heightened togetherness heading into the rest of the transfer window and beyond.

That’s the message of Owls boss Danny Röhl, who met with Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri on Monday to end a period of communication breakdown between the pair. Discussions around the direction of the club’s transfer activity is likely to have been a hot topic along with other matters.

Röhl understandably gave no quarter on what exactly was discussed but spoke hopefully on the need for the meeting to pull the pair closer together in terms of their working relationship. Reinforcements are needed in a number of areas of the Wednesday squad and the Wednesday manager has described a need for ‘big impact’ players.

The next few days will be important when pulling together the likely make-up of Wednesday’s window come the February 3 deadline. The Star understands Shea Charles’ situation could come to a head one way or another in the next day or so, while decisions over whether to sign Japanese left-back Ryo Hatsuse will also be made. Approaches for further targets are expected.

“We sat together and we spoke,” said the Owls boss. “All the topics are private and are between me and the chairman. What is important is we look forward, that we work closely together now and we can do something in the market hopefully. This is the most important key point.”

Asked if he had been encouraged by the outcomes of the meeting, Röhl said: “Yes. It's important now we do, we try, we work close and make good decisions together. Then we will see what we can do in the next days.”