Top three revealed as Sheffield Wednesday announce Owls player of the season
The Wales international made 37 appearances across all competitions in a campaign that displayed the fighting spirit he has become known for at S6. Having found playing time tough to come by under Xisco - he was left out of five matches on the spin in September - the Wirral-born battler fought his way back into contention under Danny Röhl to play an integral role in the final months of the campaign.
Vaulks, a fan favourite who has already won awards for his contribution both on and off the pitch this season, collected three assists along the way and was handed the captain’s armband for an FA Cup defeat at Coventry City back in February.
In an online poll carried out on the club website, the 30-year-old took a handsome 29% of the votes cast, beating skipper Barry Bannan (17%) into second place and defender Di’Shon Bernard (15%) into third.
Vaulks was handed the award on Thursday before a round at Abbeydale Golf Club, won by Wednesday fans in a charity auction. Proceeds of the auction went to Bluebell Wood Hospice, a charity of which he is a big supporter.
He becomes the fourth member of the current squad to win the coveted Wednesday player of the season award after Liam Palmer (13/14, 22/23), Dominic Iorfa (19/20) and Barry Bannan (20/21, 21/22). All four players are among the players approaching the end of their contracts with the club.