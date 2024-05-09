Top three revealed as Sheffield Wednesday announce Owls player of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday fans have made midfielder Will Vaulks their player of the season for 2023/24.

The Wales international made 37 appearances across all competitions in a campaign that displayed the fighting spirit he has become known for at S6. Having found playing time tough to come by under Xisco - he was left out of five matches on the spin in September - the Wirral-born battler fought his way back into contention under Danny Röhl to play an integral role in the final months of the campaign.

Vaulks, a fan favourite who has already won awards for his contribution both on and off the pitch this season, collected three assists along the way and was handed the captain’s armband for an FA Cup defeat at Coventry City back in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an online poll carried out on the club website, the 30-year-old took a handsome 29% of the votes cast, beating skipper Barry Bannan (17%) into second place and defender Di’Shon Bernard (15%) into third.

Vaulks was handed the award on Thursday before a round at Abbeydale Golf Club, won by Wednesday fans in a charity auction. Proceeds of the auction went to Bluebell Wood Hospice, a charity of which he is a big supporter.