Top three revealed as Sheffield Wednesday midfielder takes award

Talented midfielder Shea Charles has won Sheffield Wednesday’s player of the month award.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southampton loanee took the October gong for his tireless engine room performances in a month that saw Wednesday lose only one of their six matches in 90 minutes. Charles played each of their five Championship fixtures in that time and claimed his first goal in senior football, a thrilling winner at Coventry City.

It proved to be a busy month for the 20-year-old, who collected two caps for Northern Ireland in the October international break and was rested in Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash at Brentford. He is expected to step back into the Owls line-up for Saturday’s Championship welcoming of Watford to Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award is voted for by Wednesday supporters, with now-injured defender Akin Famewo voted second and Portsmouth match-winner Michael Smith voted in third place. Charles joins August winner Svante Ingelsson and September winner Barry Bannan on the 2024/25 roll of honour.