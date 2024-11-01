Top three revealed as Sheffield Wednesday midfielder takes award
The Southampton loanee took the October gong for his tireless engine room performances in a month that saw Wednesday lose only one of their six matches in 90 minutes. Charles played each of their five Championship fixtures in that time and claimed his first goal in senior football, a thrilling winner at Coventry City.
It proved to be a busy month for the 20-year-old, who collected two caps for Northern Ireland in the October international break and was rested in Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash at Brentford. He is expected to step back into the Owls line-up for Saturday’s Championship welcoming of Watford to Hillsborough.
The award is voted for by Wednesday supporters, with now-injured defender Akin Famewo voted second and Portsmouth match-winner Michael Smith voted in third place. Charles joins August winner Svante Ingelsson and September winner Barry Bannan on the 2024/25 roll of honour.