Top scorer doubtful as Sheffield Wednesday visit Cardiff City - others could return

Cardiff City could well be without their top scorer, Callum Robinson, when they play host to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls are looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as Championship football returns following the international break, and they face a Bluebirds side that are fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table.

Wednesday still have an outside chance of forcing their way back into the play-off picture if results go their way over the next few weeks, but for Cardiff they are in more of a ‘need’ rather than ‘want’ situation when it comes to the points still left available. It’s why the news of Robinson’s knock will be so worrying, with the 30-year-old having scored 12 goals for the club so far in 2024/25. Chris Willock could miss out too.

But it’s not all bad news for Omer Riza, though, who will potentially have some players returning when the Owls come to town, including young Ollier Tanner as he looks to make his comeback from a lengthy lay-off.

Cardiff City injury concerns v Sheffield Wednesday

"We have a couple of knocks to Chris Willock and Callum Robinson, they potentially won't be available, but other than that, everyone is back," the Cardiff boss told BBC Sport Wales.

"Perry Ng has come back in now. David Turnbull, Alex Robertson, Will Alves and Ollie Tanner are training. Andy Rinomhota hasn't come back in yet from international duty.

"Callum O'Dowda felt a bit of tightness so it was better that he didn't go because of the risk there. He's doing well and is fit for Saturday. Tanner has been in non-contact for a few sessions but was in contact today. He'll be in contention to be in the squad. Anwar El Ghazi has been ill, he's got over that now and is training well."

Wednesday, meanwhile, don’t have any fresh injury concerns aside from that of Max Lowe - who has been ruled out for the rest of the season - as Danny Röhl looks to see his side bounce back from the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United before the break.