Who are the highest valueplayers in League One?

The third tier has returned and fans up and down the country have started following their teams again.

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in League One for a second season in a row and will be hoping they can get promoted under Darren Moore after losing in the play-offs last term to eventual winners.

The Owls begun the new campaign at home to Portsmouth last weekend and drew 3-3.

It was a busy summer for the Yorkshire club and they bolstered their ranks significantly by bringing in the likes of Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, David Stockdale, Will Vaulks, Ben Heneghan and Reece James.

Sheffield Wednesday have been joined in the league by relegated trio Derby County, Barnsley and Peterborough United and promoted quartet Forest Green Rovers, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers and Port Vale.

Who are the top 15 highest rated players in League One? Based on market values on Transfermarkt, we take a look....

15. Nathan Byrne, Derby £1.1m

14. Dan Nlundulu, Cheltenham £1.1m

13. Tom Barkhuizen, Derby £1.4m

12. Marlon Pack, Portsmouth £1.4m