The 29-year-old free agent, who has Premier League experience and has been out of contract since leaving Middlesbrough in the summer, is working at Middlewood Road to regain his match sharpness as Darren Moore weighs up a move.

Mendez-Laing’s contractual status means he could sign at any time despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed.

“We’ve invited him to come and train,” Moore said. “He’s in the process of blowing off the cobwebs and for us to see where he’s at as an individual.

“He’s a good man and the signs are good with him, but it’s too early to decide anything with him yet without putting pressure on him. We’ve allowed him to just come in and train and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Wednesday already have a glut of wingers at their disposal, with the likes of Theo Corbeanu, Sylla Sow and Olamide Shodipo having spent long periods out of the team this season.

And while Moore accepts it’s an area of the squad he;s not short in, Mendez-Laing’s potential means he would have no second thoughts when it comes to bringing him in if the move is right for both parties.

“I feel that with this calibre of player, it would be silly for us not to look at him if he’s available,” he said.

“He’s on a free transfer so we’re having a look and he’s having a look at us. He asked for the opportunity to come in and I saw no reason why not.

“If it was right for us, I don’t see any reason why not. We have got a lot of wingers in, but you can never have enough attacking players, that’s my stance on that.

“Scoring goals is one of the hardest parts of the game. You can never have enough attacking threat. If we feel it is right for us and it’s right to add him, we’ll have no hesitation of doing so.