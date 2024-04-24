Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Welshman, who was sacked by Chansiri after one win in 10 matches as Wednesday slid towards the drop in the midst of the 2020/21 Covid-19 supporter shut-out, was the subject of a 30-minute rant from the Owls chairman in the wake of his departure from the club in December 2020.

Despite this, Pulis made the point that in the event Wednesday are able to finish outside the bottom three, the money spent by Chansiri should be acknowledged by onlookers.

“They've brought in quite a few players but the Chairman will get no credit despite stumping up the money,” he told OLGB.

“Hillsborough was like a ghost town when I managed them but look at the energy their supporters give them. It's one of the best-supported teams in this country.

“Danny Röhl is absolutely fantastic too, he's done really well. Without a doubt, he'd be one of the choices for manager of the year if he kept them up. West Bromwich Albion will have a very tough game against them on Saturday.”

Current Wednesday boss Röhl found himself jokingly compared to Pulis by Norwich City boss David Wagner after a 2-2 draw between the two clubs at Hillsborough earlier this month. The former Stoke City and West Brom boss, who managed over 1,000 matches in a storied career, offered advice to the German coach.

He said: “Managers like Danny Röhl, who are fighting to avoid relegation at this time of the season, have got make sure they manage themselves and control their emotions first and foremost. The ones that can do that best will succeed.

“I really think that coping with this period of the season is why managers get paid the money they do.”

With two matches remaining seven clubs are still not safe from the threat of relegation and joining Rotherham United in League One next season.