Title-chasing Rotherham United another point closer after bore draw with Wycombe Wanderers

Games between the two are usually binary affairs, with the Millers scoring just one goal against Gareth Ainsworth’s well organised and niggly side in the last five meetings.

The reverse fixture in October was also goalless and gave a perfect insight into exactly what sort of game it was going to be at Adams Park.

Another scratchy, bitty encounter, but this time the Millers will have been pleased to get out of there with a point.

Rotherham United's Mickel Miller (left) and Wycombe Wanderers' Anthony Stewart battle for the ball.

It was not pretty, it was not memorable, but as boss Paul Warne pointed out at the end of the season that could be the difference between automatic League One promotion or not.

Such that the matter is not done and dusted shows how the Millers are enduring just a minor wobble, taking two points from the last nine on offer.

Still, they kept yet another clean sheet on the road - their seventh in a row - and they actually extended their gap over third-placed MK Dons to four points after they lost to Wigan.

If Warne’s side can win their next two games at home, against Lincoln on Tuesday and Shrewsbury next Saturday, they will go a long way to wrestling back control of their situation.

This draw at Wycombe was always going to be tough, not only because of the opponents, but also because of the situation the Millers arrived in.

Warne and his squad did not arrive back from their midweek Papa John’s Trophy semi-final success at Hartlepool until 1am on Thursday morning and they are hit by injuries, particularly in the striking department.

Therefore, they never really looked like scoring at Adams Park, with Michael Smith’s header the best of their chances, with Dan Barlaser’s free-kick forcing a good save from David Stockdale.

“I thought in the first half we were good,” boss Warne said.

“We created really good chances and it’s always the case, if you don’t take your chances you may not get any more, and we didn’t create enough in the second half to win it.

“But if you’d offered me a point beforehand, and a clean sheet, would I have took it, yes, possibly, but I would have liked us to have played better, obviously.

“Considering we did not get back until early Thursday morning, the lads put a real shift in and I’m really proud of them.

“That one point might be the one point we need. We try to win every game and try to be as aggressive as we could, but it wasn’t to be.

“The performance was not amazing but I’m not disappointed with how we played.

“Winning football matches is really hard. I could have picked a different team but I picked a team which I thought was fresh.

“It was always going to be a tough game coming here. We have clashed horns a few times. I’m pleased with a point.