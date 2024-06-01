Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite is set to enjoy his first crack at senior international coaching in the next weeks after the announcement of their squad for two friendlies.

Glenn Whelan won promotion with the Owls in 2005 when a dramatic play-off final win over Hartlepool United elevated them out of League One. The now 40-year-old went on to have a hugely successful Premier League career and has since moved into coaching since his retirement from playing last year.

He straddled his final years as a player at Bristol Rovers with a coaching role, entering the coaching staff full-time after his retirement, before embarking on a role with Republic of Ireland under-16s having earned 91 caps for the senior side as a player. Now, ahead of friendlies with Hungary and Portugal this month, he is part of John O’Shea’s interim backroom staff for the Republic of Ireland first team.

One surprise inclusion in the squad was veteran full-back Enda Stevens, who is fresh off a contract extension at Stoke City despite a stop-start debut campaign with the club. The 33-year-old Sheffield United icon has not featured in a Republic of Ireland squad for two years but has been summoned for duty partly on the recommendation of Whelan, who made 337 appearances for Stoke and is a regular at their matches.

O’Shea said this week: "I know the type of player Enda is, how determined he is, how passionate he is about playing for Ireland as well. Glenn Whelan saw a few of his games towards the end of the season too and I went and saw one of them myself. It's great to see him back healthy and fully fit and hopefully that remains the case."

Whelan is ambitious with regard to his coaching career and has made no secret of his desire to one day step into management. He was a recent guest at Hillsborough for the club’s celebration of their 5,000th league match.

“I have a taste of it now,” Whelan said recently. “I’d like to learn the coaching game and one day move into the hot seat and take over somewhere. I am at the bottom of the ladder now and I need to learn.