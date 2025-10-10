Time for Sheffield Wednesday players and staff to take a bow

Alan Biggs’ praise for Sheffield Wednesday players and staff in light of chaos at the club

You can only write so much misery. When you’re far from condemning, and actually totally empathising, with pitch invaders, you know the ownership of a football club is beyond redemption.

Let’s take a one week break from it - and boy, do Henrik Pedersen and his unpaid Sheffield Wednesday players need and deserve it.

Ridiculously strange to say on the back of a 5-0 home hammering but it’s time for them to take a bow.

And the highest praise from here is that it had been getting to the point, through the formidable efforts of a patchwork team, that it seemed cruel to spare them any criticism.

Let me explain. I mean that in the most respectful possible way. Because even to have six points - twice as many as their hugely better equipped cross city rivals - is a remarkable effort.

Talking among colleagues, how to pitch an assessment of Wednesday’s performances amid the ongoing crisis has had us all head-scratching.

Do you park the off-field fiasco and simply judge by normal on-field criteria? Or do you go completely the other way to apply tolerance and understanding at every turn?

Going somewhere in the middle is the correct path but it is a very difficult balancing act.

Over-praising or over-criticising is never far away. You want to stop short of pampering. No-one really wants to be pitied or killed with kindness while doing a professional job.

As crushingly classy and clinical as Coventry were last Saturday, Wednesday’s defending was below levels they’d set, especially from corners.

The biggest compliment you can pay is to give credit to high standards and judge up or down accordingly. In effect, to criticise where appropriate.

You worry that to constantly make allowances is patronising by that yardstick - as the heroic deeds of Wednesday’s skeleton squad would indicate.

Are they really simply “not good enough” to stay up, through no fault of their own, as I’ve often stated? Or are they better than we think - or as even they may have thought?

If the latter, they deserve the courtesy of being rated accordingly. For good or bad, based on that standard.

And yet it’s still really not that simple. Factors like exhaustion and sheer lack of experienced covering numbers threaten to completely flatten the team in the long run.

The total eclipse of the Coventry game was inevitable sooner or later. So the length of time this was resisted can only be a cause for admiration.

But treading that path to fair appraisal is almost as precarious as the club’s position itself.

Pedersen insists that in-house he and his players are resolutely self-critical. Probably much more so than fans and media, which is such an incredibly rare state of affairs in football.

In the meantime, bloody well done about covers it!