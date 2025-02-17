Ticket details revealed for Sheffield Wednesday's biggest away day of the season

It’s a five-hour drive from Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium to Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park - but it’s still a sought-after trip.

Wednesday and the Pilgrims have become familiar foes in recent years, battling it out against each other in League One, in the FA Cup, and now in the Championship - and a very distinct pattern has emerged.

The Owls have won all of their last games against Plymouth at home, but lost on their last five visits to Devon. It’s a record that Danny Röhl will be desperate to change when the two teams meet once again in a few weeks’ time.

Only a relatively small group of Wednesdayites will get the chance to watch the game in person, though, with the club having confirmed that they have been given 1,739 tickets for their biggest away day of the year - with around 300 miles separating the two sides.

The first phase of sales began at 9am this morning for fans with over 920 ticket priority points, and it seems unlikely that there will still be any up for grabs by February 25th when general sale is scheduled to get underway. Owls fans have sold out practically every away day so far this season.

You have to go back to August 2009 to find the last time that Wednesday beat Plymouth on their own patch, with Richard Wood and a Marcus Tudgay brace securing victory in that game, and with Miron Muslic overseeing a vast improvement in performances since taking over at Argyle, another tough tie is expected.