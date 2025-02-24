Ticket details revealed for Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United at Hillsborough

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:37 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed that - as expected - their game against Sheffield United will be a Category A fixture.

The news will come as no surprise given the nature of the Steel City derby, but it does serve as confirmation that tickets for the game will fall into the highest price bracket at Hillsborough.

The cheapest full price adult ticket available for fans will be £45 for non-members, on the Kop, while non-concessions on the North and Grandstand will pay £50 and the South Stand prices sit at £54.

It’s likely that Blades fans will end up paying the same as the Kop given that it is the stand opposite, with Unitedites expected to be given the top half of the Leppings Lane end as they visit S6 for the first time since March 2019.

Whether Wednesday supporters populate the bottom tier of the same stand remains to be seen, however in previous sell-out fixtures they’ve done just that, so the expectation is that - should the three other parts of the stadium be bought out - it’ll be a completely full house at Hillsborough.

Ticket sales began at 9am this morning for season ticket holders, Owls Members and Owls Foundation members, with general sale set to get underway after March 4th.

The club said, “Should there be any tickets remaining after Tuesday 4 March, further sales criteria will be announced in due course but will only be available to supporters with a previous purchase history at SWFC.

"Due to restrictions and safety reasons, sales of Owls Memberships will pause until after this fixture has been played… Ticket sales will strictly be one ticket per ID Number and all sales dates are subject to availability.”

