Sheffield Wednesday fans will be snapping up their allocation for the trip to Grimsby Town in no time next week.

The Owls were drawn with the Mariners in the Carabao Cup a few days ago following their win over Hull City in the first round of the competition, pitting the two sides against each other for the first time in over two decades.

For many Wednesday fans they will not have had the chance to make the trip to Blundell Park while following their side, so this tie hands them a chance to knock a game off their list - however only a limited amount of tickets are available in the away end at Grimsby’s 9000-seater stadium.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Wednesdayites had been allocated 1,180 seats for the Carabao Cup second round fixture, with the first lot of sales getting underway on Monday morning at 9am.

Wednesday haven’t played Grimsby many times in recent memory, but when they have met the Owls haven’t come out on top. Their last meeting - in April 2004 - ended in a 2-0 defeat, and you have to go back to 2001 to find the last Wednesday win. This month’s hosts are actually on a seven-game unbeaten streak against the visitors.

The game is set for August 27th at 7.45pm, and Danny Röhl will no doubt look to field a different XI to the one that runs out against Leeds United a few days earlier at Hillsborough - a tactic that worked out nicely in their victory over Hull on Wednesday night.