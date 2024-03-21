Thursday signals busy day as Sheffield Wednesday’s stars play on three continents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Di’Shon Bernard, Bailey Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles will all see their respective national teams take to the field on Thursday, with Bernard’s Jamaica taking on the United States, Cadamarteri’s England U19s facing Morocco, and Charles’ Northern Ireland U21s going up against the Czech Republic.

It’s the Irish who are up first at 5.30pm UK time CFIG Arena in Pardubice, and Charles will be hoping to get another international cap to his name in that friendly encounter, however is up against Fraser Barnsley (Everton) and Stephen McMullan (Fleetwood Town) in that regard.

Tonight, meanwhile, could see Cadamarteri get his first international appearance after travelling to Morocco for the Young Lions’ camp after also being called up by Jamaica’s senior side, and he’ll desperate to get a runout at Stade Moulay Hassan at 10pm.

An hour later it’s over to Bernard’s Jamaica for what is a huge CONCACAF Nations League semifinal fixture against the USA, and he’ll be gunning for outing number seven for the Reggae Boyz when they run out at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

There’s just one international for Wednesdayites to keep an eye on on Friday, though, with James Beadle looking for another England appearance when the Elite League squad (formerly U20s) take on Poland at Bialystok City Stadium – that game is set for 5.45pm UK time.

