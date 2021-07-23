Three things Jack Hunt's signing could mean for Sheffield Wednesday man Liam Palmer

Long-serving Sheffield Wednesday man Liam Palmer.

The right back joins the League One club to bolster a position already occupied by an international player in Liam Palmer who was among one of the side’s most consistent players in what was a difficult season last time out.

It leaves the Owls in a strong position on the left, with two hugely experienced players to choose from. But what does Hunt’s signing mean for Palmer?

We had a look at three possible options after the ‘return of the Jack’.

A shift to left back

Palmer has played a number of positions for Wednesday, particularly in the past couple of seasons.

The 29-year-old is most comfortable at right-back but has slotted in at left-back to good effect. Jaden Brown arrived at the club last week but at 22-years-old may be one to ease into life at Hillsborough. Palmer, a Scotland international, may well be seen as a safer pair of hands.

Should Darren Moore revert to the 4-2-3-1 formation he has preferred, a solid and experienced option on the left with Hunt on the right could be the way to go.

On the right of a back three

Wednesday have experimented with a handful of different systems in preseason and it remains to be seen what Moore will go with in the bulk of the season.

Known to adapt his side’s tactics depending on the opposition, the Owls manager has played a three at the back system from time to time, a system that saw Palmer operate impressively on the right of the three.

Hunt’s signing would allow for Palmer to tuck in and for Hunt to bomb on as a right wing-back. Hunt’s addition has given Moore options on the right.

Battle it out

Wednesday need more depth all over the pitch, and if it just so happens that old teammates Hunt and Palmer are to be brought together to battle it out for their favoured right-back spot, that’s surely a good thing for the Owls.