Three teams interested as Sheffield Wednesday attacker nears Owls exit

Gregory was brought on board by Darren Moore in the summer of 2021, and was a huge part of the setup during the two years in League One - getting 36 goals and assists in league matches, as well as a couple of pretty important ones in the play-offs, too.

The 35-year-old scored Wednesday’s first Championship goal on their return to the second tier earlier this season, but fell out of favour under Danny Röhl and - despite being consistently praised for his attitude and work ethic - made his last appearance for the club in December.

With his contract up this summer The Star is led to believe that, as expected, ‘Greggers’ will be moving on from Hillsborough when his deal expires at the end of June, and it’s understood that there are already three English Football League clubs keen to try and bring him on board to bolster their attacking ranks for the 2024/25 campaign.

Where he ends up remains to be seen, and the striker will be eager to assess all of his options before making a decision on his next step, but he will certainly leave Hillsborough with a status befitting of a local lad that played his part in the greatest play-off comeback of all time. His name is written in Wednesday folklore for his role in the play-off miracle and that assist at Wembley.