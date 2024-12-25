Three ruled out as Sheffield Wednesday visit Middlesbrough for Boxing Day battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Middlesbrough players have been ruled out for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day - but one player could return for the home side.

Seny Dieng, Luke Ayling and Aidan Morris will all still be unavailable for selection when Michael Carrick’s side play host to the Owls tomorrow afternoon, with the former two missing the 3-3 draw at Plymouth Argyle and the latter having been out for some time now.

Boro fans will have been hoping that the return of any of the trio could give them a boost for the penultimate game of 2024, but Carrick has confirmed that this game will come too soon for them as he weighs up which starting XI to go with at the Riverside.

"They won't be ready for Thursday,” he explained. “He (Morris) is alright, he's back on the grass, but it's one of those injuries where kicking the ball is a bit of an issue when you're coming back. Sometimes it can go pretty easily and sometimes it can take a little bit longer so we're just being patient."

There could also be a return to the squad for Lukas Engel after his time out due to injury, with Carrick adding, "Lukas is back in and around the group. He's obviously down on minutes in training and match time. He's been out for some months but he's back training fully so it's great to have him back."

Meanwhile, speaking about the Owls, the Boro boss said, “We're used to playing tough games. Every game is challenging in this league... Sheffield Wednesday are on a good run and played particularly well the other day, especially with ten men. But we're looking forward to it and want to get back to doing what we're good at as soon as possible and trying to win games.

"We have chances to do that if we do the right things. The boys have been playing some good football and have been looking dangerous. It's a really good feeling to feel that potential and capability that we can score quickly at any moment. It's getting the balance right."

Wednesday and Boro lock horns at 3pm tomorrow afternoon as the Owls look to go level on points with their play-off chasing opponents.