Hillsborough rocking, an ovation for Darren Moore and a South Yorkshire derby to throw into the mix.
Moore has decisions to make after a busy few weeks in the transfer market sees him with depth to peruse. Will we see more debuts for Lee Gregory or Theo Corbeanu? Full debuts for the likes of Marvin Johnson or Florian Kamberi?
One half of our Owls writing team Alex Miller has picked the team he’d go for. What’s yours?
1. Decisions, decisions..
Darren Moore has depth in the squad and decisions to make ahead of this weekend's clash with Doncaster Rovers. Our man Alex Miller has chosen his XI.. what's yours?
Photo: .
2. GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Two matches, two clean sheets and a fine start to life in a Wednesday jersey for BPF. Seems to have have something of an understanding with his back line and is no doubt determined to get everything he can out of this loan period.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. RB - Jack Hunt
Has looked solid in both matches so far and will no doubt continue in his right-back berth, should there be no hairy injury tales to worry about. Had one or two good moments going forward against Charlton in particular. Will want to make them more of a common theme in the coming weeks.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. CB - Dominic Iorfa
Looks to have overcome that long injury and has set about becoming the League One colossus he can be. Made important recovery tackles against Huddersfield and was rock-solid at Charlton.
Photo: Steve Ellis