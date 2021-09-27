But that could well be the situation Darren Moore’s men may have to deal with at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening after the Owls captain hobbled out of their 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town with a knock to the back of his knee.

It was too soon to surmise any sort of diagnosis when Moore spoke to the media after the match but with George Byers also ruled out, it could well be that the Owls have some juggling to do in midfield.

The last league match Bannan missed was a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers under Garry Monk in November 2019. If his run of 84 consecutive appearances is to come to an end this week, here are three contingency options Wednesday could take up.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore may well have to do without Barry Bannan at Wigan this week.

A switch-up for Hutchinson

Sam Hutchinson’s renaissance as a centre-half has collected well-earned plaudits since his return from Cyprus.

But his reputation has been built as a midfield anchor of course and it could be that without Bannan he is asked to reprise the role he played against Shrewsbury, with Chey Dunkley brought in alongside Dominic Iorfa at the back.

Indeed, Dunkley’s physicality may well prove be a useful attribute up against Wigan forward Charlie Wyke.

Speaking to The Star earlier this month, Hutchinson said he had no real preference over where he played, rather that he just wanted to play as often as he could.

Fizz things up

On as a substitute in the second half of Wednesday’s frustrating draw at Ipswich, youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could well be given the chance to make his first league start since October last year.

The former Manchester City man was short of opportunities as last season’s managerial merry-go-round kicked into gear but in Moore he has a boss that has a track record for offering chances to young players.

Dele-Bashiru’s energy is an attribute they may well fancy.

Change the system

Moore has been pretty clear in saying he would prefer Wednesday to stay on track with a 4-3-3 system as they gel together.