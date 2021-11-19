Three big injury boosts and a tweak in system: Alex Miller's Sheffield Wednesday XI for the trip to Accrington Stanley

Sheffield Wednesday head to Accrington Stanley this weekend with some selection questions to ponder.

By Alex Miller
Friday, 19th November 2021, 7:08 pm
The Owls are fresh off a disappointing midweek FA Cup outing at Plymouth Argyle and Moore admitted Wednesday fans could see a switch in system as they look to overcome something of an injury crisis.

That said, a handful of key performers are heading back to fitness an could play a part.

There are countless ways the side could go tomorrow. Here’s the way our man Alex Miller would fit things around – by reverting to a 4-2-3-1 set-up.

1. It's a chin-scratcher..

..and of course it's all down to Darren Moore. But Sheffield Wednesday have selection dilemmas heading into their clash with Accrington Stanley this weekend. What would you go for? Featuring a system tweak and a handful of changes, here's the team Alex Miller would pic..

2. GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell

In to replace Joe Wildsmith, Peacock-Farrell should take his place between the sticks. With no international break scheduled now until March now and there's a chance for the Northern Ireland stopper to regain his early season form and truly build himself a head of steam at Wednesday.

3. LB - Jaden Brown

By his own admission, Brown is a left-back by trade and with options limited given injuries, if Wednesday were to shift to a back four it would be interesting to see how he got on. Offers an attacking threat.

4. CB - Chey Dunkley

He's been a shining light in a reasonably dark time for Wednesday of late. A proper defender and the only recognised senior centre-half available to the Owls, Dunkley offers leadership at the back, which could be important given Ciaran Brennan's possible addition.

