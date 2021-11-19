The Owls are fresh off a disappointing midweek FA Cup outing at Plymouth Argyle and Moore admitted Wednesday fans could see a switch in system as they look to overcome something of an injury crisis.
That said, a handful of key performers are heading back to fitness an could play a part.
There are countless ways the side could go tomorrow. Here’s the way our man Alex Miller would fit things around – by reverting to a 4-2-3-1 set-up.
1. It's a chin-scratcher..
..and of course it's all down to Darren Moore. But Sheffield Wednesday have selection dilemmas heading into their clash with Accrington Stanley this weekend. What would you go for? Featuring a system tweak and a handful of changes, here's the team Alex Miller would pic..
Photo: JPIMedia
2. GK - Bailey Peacock-Farrell
In to replace Joe Wildsmith, Peacock-Farrell should take his place between the sticks. With no international break scheduled now until March now and there's a chance for the Northern Ireland stopper to regain his early season form and truly build himself a head of steam at Wednesday.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. LB - Jaden Brown
By his own admission, Brown is a left-back by trade and with options limited given injuries, if Wednesday were to shift to a back four it would be interesting to see how he got on. Offers an attacking threat.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. CB - Chey Dunkley
He's been a shining light in a reasonably dark time for Wednesday of late. A proper defender and the only recognised senior centre-half available to the Owls, Dunkley offers leadership at the back, which could be important given Ciaran Brennan's possible addition.
Photo: Steve Ellis