This was the team the last time Sheffield Wednesday beat Derby County at Pride Park 13 years ago

Steve Bruce’s Owls will try to overturn a record of ten matches without a win at the home of the Rams in this weekend’s Championship match – their last win was a 2-0 victory in April 2006. But who played for Wednesday last time they took three points off Derby? Click and scroll through the images below to find out...

1. Scott Carson The goalkeeper now plays for Derby, but started for the Owls in their last win at Pride Park.

2. Tommy Spurr Spurr made 186 league appearances for Wednesday.

3. Drissa Diallo The defender went on to play for MK Dons and Cheltenham after Wednesday.

4. Graham Coughlan Coughlan made 47 league appearances for Wednesday.

