This was the Sheffield Wednesday team the last time they beat Bolton away seven years ago

Here's a look at the Owls team the last time they managed to secure victory away at Bolton Wanderers, when they won 1-0 on 26 December 2012 - will Steve Bruce's men manage it on Tuesday night? Click and scroll through the images to see the team...

1. Chris Kirkland The Owls 'keeper made 84 league appearances in his time at the club.

2. Lewis Buxton The Owls defender also played for Wanderers later in his career.

3. Reda Johnson Johnson made 75 league appearances for Wednesday.

4. Anthony Gardner Wednesday was Gardner's last club before retiring - he also played for Crystal Palace, Hull, Everton and Port Vale.

