This was the Sheffield Wednesday team the last time they beat Bolton away seven years ago

It's been seven years since Sheffield Wednesday came away from the University of Bolton Stadium with three points, and it's fair to say a lot has happened at the club since Boxing Day 2012.

Here's a look at the Owls team the last time they managed to secure victory away at Bolton Wanderers, when they won 1-0 on 26 December 2012 - will Steve Bruce's men manage it on Tuesday night? Click and scroll through the images to see the team...

The Owls 'keeper made 84 league appearances in his time at the club.

1. Chris Kirkland

The Owls defender also played for Wanderers later in his career.

2. Lewis Buxton

Johnson made 75 league appearances for Wednesday.

3. Reda Johnson

Wednesday was Gardner's last club before retiring - he also played for Crystal Palace, Hull, Everton and Port Vale.

4. Anthony Gardner

