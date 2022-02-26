The stress-free win saw the Owls back into the top six for the first time in three months and serves as a pleasing moment in what has been several weeks of growing momentum in at S6.

But it’s the big picture Moore is concentrating on, knowing there are plenty more battles to fight in the coming weeks and months.

“The big thing for me is building a culture here at the football club,” Moore said. “We were speaking last week about it being six years since the club came back from losing a game [to win from behind away from home]. A club of Sheffield Wednesday’s size and ilk? I’m dumbfounded and baffled by that.

“I arrived at the football club and I wasn’t deluded about the size of the task this club had. We just have to continue to work together.

“It’s not me Darren Moore, the manager. I’m just a cog in it. Everybody has to play their part, the players, the fans, everybody, in turning this club around and getting that good feeling and fortunes back in here, to get people coming back in here, proud and supporting their team.”

First-half goals from George Byers and Callum Paterson did the business for a resolute Wednesday side, who earned the right to go into cruise control in a breezy second half.

“I said to the boys at half-time that it was about us maintaining our concentration levels.

“I was really pleased with the way we controlled the game and the way we didn’t allow Charlton any momentum into the game.

“We’ve tried to build a competitive team, but to build a connection with the fans. It was a broken club here and we still have work to do, but it’s down to everybody.

“We want unity, we want oneness, we want togetherness and you get that from performances like that. Hopefully the fans are seeing a group of players that care about the club, it means a lot to them.