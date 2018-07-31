This is why Sheffield Wednesday fans can expect a win on the opening day of the season

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have got one of the best opening day records in the country according to bookmakers.tv, finishing fourth in the 'opening day league table'.

Jos Luhukay's side only finished behind Premier League Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United in the table based on opening day results in the last ten years.

With six wins in ten matches and a total of 20 points and 17 goals scored Wednesday's most common result on the opening day is a victory, which bodes well for their Championship opener against Wigan next week.

Premier League champions City took 25 points from the ten opening games, while Charlton Athletic also made the top five with 20 points and 15 goals scored.

The five teams with the worst opening day records are Stoke City, Crewe Alexandra, Norwich City, Barnsley and Bristol Rovers.

Wednesday's rivals Sheffield United came 43rd in the ranking, below Rotherham (23rd), Leeds United (29th) and Doncaster Rovers (31st).

Best opening day record

1. Manchester City - 25 points (8 wins, 24 goals)

2. Chelsea - 23 points (7 wins, 25 goals)

3. Manchester United - 22 points (7 wins, 20 goals)

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 20 points (6 wins, 17 goals)

5. Charlton Athletic - 20 points (6 wins, 15 goals)

