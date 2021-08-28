'This is when the problems are going to start' - Chris Waddle delivers warning to 'hungry' Sheffield Wednesday after blistering start
Former Sheffield Wednesday hero Chris Waddle has hailed Darren Moore for the start that his side have made to their League One promotion bid.
The Owls currently sit top of the table with three wins and a draw from their opening four matches, and are still yet to concede a goal in the league this season.
Waddle attributes that blistering start to a hugely positive summer transfer window, but has warned Wednesday that they still need to be careful if they are to avoid the same problems that ultimately led to their relegation from the Championship last term.
Speaking to SpaceCasino, he said: “Darren Moore has been allowed to bring in a lot of free transfers and loans. The wage bill has dropped dramatically.
"What the chairman would’ve prayed for was a positive start and they’ve had that. I was at Rotherham on Saturday and Wednesday have got a lot of hungry players, great support.
“They’re selling out every home game, top of the league. Darren’s doing a good job. He’s brought in a lot of players so they can only get better.
"Getting out of this league’s a priority and to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking would be a great achievement for Darren. But then you’re looking at building a new team again, and where does Chansiri get the money?
"This is when the problems are going to start. They’re handling the situation well now and the team’s reacted to the fans being back in the stadium.
"At the minute I’d be very surprised if they don’t go up.”