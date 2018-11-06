This is what happened the only other time a Sheffield derby took place on 9th November

It will be exactly 111 years since Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday played their last Steel City derby on 9th November when the two city rivals line up at Bramall Lane on Friday.

Plenty of derby drama has come and gone since 1907, when the Owls ran out 3-1 winners over hosts United.

Back in the Football League’s 20th season, Sheffield United took on the team then-named The Wednesday in the old First Division.

The two teams had contrasting seasons in the 1907-08 campaign – United just avoided relegation to finish in 17th place above Notts County, Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City, while Wednesday came in fifth place.

Manchester United were eventual winners in the top flight but Blackburn and Woolwich Arsenal also made their way into the history books for being the only teams in the history of the Football League to have exactly identical records.

The two clubs both had 12 wins, 12 draws, 14 losses, 51 goals scored, 63 goals conceded, so shared the honours in joint 14th place.

Both The Wednesday and United came into the new 1907-08 season on the back of strong results in the previous campaign – the Blades had finished in fourth place in the league, while the Owls triumphed in the FA Cup.

The season was a goal-fest from start to finish with 1,176 strikes in 380 matches resulting in a 3.09 goals per game average.

Big results during the course of the season for John Nicholson’s Blades included a 4-2 win over Blackburn and a 5-3 victory over Sunderland.

The Wednesday, under the guidance of manager Arthur Dickinson, were five goal specialists as they recorded results of 5-1, 5-2 and 5-3 against Manchester City, Bolton and Bristol City and went one better in a 6-0 drubbing of Woolwich Arsenal.

Will the Steel City see another six goal thriller in the derby this season?