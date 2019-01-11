This is the time and day when Sheffield Wednesday will play Chelsea IF they beat Luton Town in the FA Cup

The kick off time for the FA Cup fourth round tie between Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has been announced.

As expected, due to the Premier League side’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg tie with Tottenham on the Thursday night, the match will take place on Sunday January 27.

However, in a move that won’t go down particularly well for Wednesday fans hoping to make the journey to London, should the Owls make it past Luton, the match has been chosen for broadcast on BBC and will have a 6pm kick off.

That will make things difficult for supporters in South Yorkshire to return home.

Wednesday will travel to Luton on Tuesday night for their third round replay. Kick-off 7.45.