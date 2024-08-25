Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that the Owls are now only looking to sign players who can directly affect their starting XI.

Wednesday had a busy summer early doors, getting a host of new signings through the door quickly as part of Röhl’s rebuild, however things have quietened down in recent weeks with the return of Iké Ugbo the only recent acquisition at Hillsborough.

The Owls are in the market for more, of course, with the club currently trying to wrap up a deal to get Southampton’s Shea Charles to S6 before Friday’s deadline, and that would move would fall in line with the manager’s hunt for ‘impact’ players that can come in and make an immediate difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League loans are something that the club are looking into as they continue to try and bolster their ranks, but Röhl has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sign players just for the sake of it.

“The market opens up when the Premier League starts,” he told the media. “Because then some players recognise that they’re not starting players in the squad, and that there are different views… Of course then som opportunities open up.

“I think it’s important to understand that the players we want to bring in now are not squad players, we want impact players - and every club, every manager wants to sign impact players on a permanent, but we know that’s not always possible. So then loans become a good option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For loans they must be somebody who can really help us immediately and can be an impact player from the start instead of from the squad - and I think this is the key.”

The transfer window will close at 11pm on Friday night, the day before Wednesday’s trip to Millwall, and Röhl will no doubt be hoping that he can get a few more deals done before then so that they can potentially make the trip down to London as the Owls continue their hunt for a return to winning ways.