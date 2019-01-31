This is the first thing Steve Bruce did when he started as Sheffield Wednesday manager

In last week’s pre-match press conference before Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup, caretaker manager Steve Agnew said Steve Bruce would bring a human touch to the club when he took over as manager.

And Bruce proved that with his first actions as Owls manager on Thursday morning, when he paid a visit to long-term absentees Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee.

Both players have been sidelined from first team action for the entirety of this season, with both suffering multiple setbacks as they got close to a return.

But Bruce said he would also focus on why Wednesday’s players have been suffering with injury in the last year.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, he said: “We got to have a look too to find out if something is wrong, to find out if the pitch is good enough, is the medical side to it – we’ll have a look at all of that.

“Sometimes in football you can be unfortunate.

“The first thing I did this morning was to see how Hooper was and how Kieran Lee was because there’s nothing worse than being out for a long time like them two guys have been out.

“We will try and help them, they’re on the road to recovery but they’ve been a big miss and they’re big players here.

“That’s been one of the big problems too, the injury problems there’s been far too many.”

Bruce also revealed that he has been working hard on a few transfers before the 11pm January deadline and the Star understands three players could be headed in the door at Hillsborough.

The Owls look set to sign Newcastle pair Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons on loan deals, as well as right-back Dominic Iorfa on a permanent deal from Wolves.

Meanwhile, Sam Winnall is reportedly wanted by Sunderland on a loan deal as Bruce suggested Wednesday have too many strikers at the club.