New Sheffield Wednesay striker, Jamal Lowe, is no stranger to these parts - he’s played at Hillsborough a few times now...

He’s got goals there, too, scoring twice in four visits, but this season he’ll be hoping to add to his S6 tally - only this time doing it with the home fans cheering when he hits the back of the net. His first opportunity is likely to come in a months’ time when Plymouth Argyle come to town.

Lowe came on board this summer as one of a plethora of new arrivals in Danny Röhl’s summer rebuild, and by all accounts he has impressed in training since his arrival, with the club sharing plenty of footage of him showing off his prowess in front of goal. His signing is one of those that has seemingly excited supporters the most.

And he can’t wait to run out in front of them in the 2024/25 campaign as he looks to show them what he can do, however there is one specific part of the matchday experience over in S6 that he’s particularly looking forward do.

“I have scored at Hillsborough before,” he told The Star with a smile. “But to score there wearing a Sheffield Wednesday shirt, with the fans on my side - rather than against me - would be great…

“And do you know what? When it came to the talks with the manager and stuff, I didn’t go as far back as the Peterborough game or anything, just to when we played you last season. I was on the bench just listening, and when they sang that song at the start of the game it was one of the loudest things I’ve ever heard. I was on the bench just smiling thinking, ‘This is jokes’.

“I know like Nottingham Forest have one, and that’s an experience in itself, but when I came to Sheffield Wednesday last season it was one of the first times I heard it fully, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy’. So it’ll be nice to hear that.”

Lowe got two goals and an assist in his three matches against the Owls last season as he went on to get 12 in all competitions, and he’ll he hoping to play a big part in what could be an exciting season for Röhl and his troops this time around.