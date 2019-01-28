This is how the national media reacted to Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat against Chelsea

Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup journey came to an end at Stamford Bridge last night as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win in their fourth round clash – but the game wasn’t without its controversies.

VAR, penalty decisions, and Match of the Day pundits criticising Steve Bruce’s delayed start at Hillsborough all made the national headlines this morning – here’s what the papers had to say…

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson battle for the ball. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“For Wednesday the regrets centred on the sequence midway through the first half when they thought they had a penalty at one end to blow the tie open only for the award to be overturned after a VAR review. Chelsea promptly went up the other end to win a penalty of their own and well and truly salt the visitors’ wounds.

“It should be said that the offence, committed when Sam Hutchinson, the former Chelsea midfielder, stamped in on César Azpilicueta, was crystal clear and it seemed a little strange for the decision also to be referred to VAR. Perhaps it was simply in the interests of even-handedness.” – Sam Hytner, The Guardian.

“The only really talking point of the first-half involved the controversial use of the Video Assistant Referees at Premier League grounds during this season’s FA Cup. The Sheffield Wednesday fans had a succinct assessment - “VAR, it’s f****** shit” - but their judgment, it is fair to say, was rather influenced by being on the wrong end of two decisions in the space only of 162 seconds.” – Jeremy Wilson, The Telegraph.

“It was only against tiring if spirited Championship opposition, and only after a slowish personal display in the first half, but Callum Hudson-Odoi truly showed his class with three devastating touches just after the hour mark.

“With those three touches, the first to control the ball, the second to flick it past Sheffield Wednesday’s Morgan Fox, and the third to place past Keiren Westwood, highlighted the folly of Chelsea’s culture of not believing more in these wonderful young players stepping from their brilliant academy.” – Henry Winter, The Times.

“Chelsea had far too much for Sheffield Wednesday as they eased into the fifth-round of the FA Cup on Sunday night.

“The visitors had a first-half penalty overturned by VAR before Willian scored from the spot just minutes later when Cesar Azpilicueta was brought down in the box.” – Daily Mail.