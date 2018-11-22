This is how Sheffield Wednesday have done business in the last four January transfer windows

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and it can often be the time for an inspired bargain or the madness of an overpriced panic buy.

As the transfer rumour mill kicks up a notch heading into the festive period, we thought we’d take a look back at how Sheffield Wednesday have conducted business in the winter window over the last four years.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay.....Pic Steve Ellis

Things have changed in the 2018/19 season as a result of the loan-to-buy deals available at the end of the summer window, so once the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve a host of players in the EFL will finally complete moves to become permanent players at their clubs.

While the Owls were limited in their summer recruitment because of a transfer embargo, Jos Luhukay should be able to add some new faces to his squad in January.

Since January 2015, Luhukay, Carlos Carvalhal and Stuart Gray have been in charge at Hillsborough – but who have they signed and is it any indication of how business will be done this January?

January 2018

Joey Pelupessy is Jos Luhukay’s only permanent signing to date, having arrived from Heracles Almelo last January.

January 2017

The window a year before was much busier, as current first team players Morgan Fox and Sam Winnall were both added to the squad on permanent deals from Charlton and Barnsley respectively.

Callum McManaman and Jordan Rhodes were added on loan deals from West Brom and Middlesbrough, with Rhodes eventually signing for good at the end of the season.

While Rhodes has been shipped out to Championship high-flyers Norwich this season, McManaman returned to the Baggies before joining Wigan in the last summer window.

January 2016

He’s been plagued by injury so far this term, but Gary Hooper joined Wednesday permanently after an initial loan deal in January 2016.

The former Norwich man was joined by Aiden McGeady on loan from Everton, Joe Bennett on loan from Aston Villa and Will Marsh on loan from Liverpool.

Jack Hunt made his loan deal from Crystal Palace permanent during this window for an undisclosed fee and stayed with the Owls until he was sold on to Championship rivals Bristol City last summer.

January 2015

Stuart Gray brought in quite the haul this window as he bagged Sergiu Bus on a bargain deal from CSKA Sofie and Lewis McGugan, Will Keane and Lewis Baker on loan.