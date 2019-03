The average amount of points needed for reaching the play-offs is 73.8, an average of 1.61 points per game. Wednesday are not far off this, currently averaging 1.45, but how many were points were needed to make the play-offs since the introduction of the Premier League?

1. 1992/93 Leicester City - 76 points Getty Buy a Photo

2. 1993/94 Derby County - 71 points Getty Buy a Photo

3. 1995/96 Charlton Athletic- 71 points Getty Buy a Photo

4. 1996/97 Crystal Palace - 71 points Getty Buy a Photo

View more