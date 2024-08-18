Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday got a taste of the medicine they doled out last weekend as they were well-beaten at Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls started the brighter of the two sides but saw the game turn on the concession of Dennis Cirkin’s 11th-minute header. A 3-0 half-time deficit always looked too strong to overcome and in a raucous atmosphere made up by over 40,000 spectators, Wednesday lost the game by the same 4-0 score line they beat Plymouth Argyle by last weekend.

Speaking to The Star after the game, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl admitted his side fully deserved their defeat and made clear the topsy-turvy opening pair of league results serves as a reminder of the non-stop levels required in the English second tier. Wednesday last lost a competitive fixture on April 1, some 139 days go.

Röhl said: “We came here with a lot of self-confidence and belief, but I said this after the last game against Plymouth; this is Championship football. And Championship football is about delivering game-by-game, it’s not after one win dreaming for more, you have to be hard-working. Today we come back to the reality. The last time we were here we had a good feeling, today it feels really bad.

“For us, we believe in this process. We will have bad games, but now it is about the reaction, we come back to our basics, make things right and then we can start again. The last defeat we had was on the first of April, this is also crazy. We should never forget where we were last season, we can win two games but today we played against a strong team with good ambition who had a good start. In such a game we have to come into it.”

Sunderland’s three first-half goals came in a whirlwind. Wednesday will welcome Yorkshire rivals Leeds United to Hillsborough on Friday evening for a fast chance to bounce back from their Stadium of Light defeat.

“In 14 minutes we conceded three goals and that makes it hard to come back,” Röhl continued. “This is something we should learn from. All in all, today we deserved to lose. Last week we deserved to win. It is from this point we go forward, this is my job. On Friday we have the next chance”