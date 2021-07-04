THIRTEEN photos of Sheffield Wednesday supporters before lockdown
It won’t be long until Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be able to step foot inside a football ground to cheer on their beloved Owls again.
The season kicks off in around a month’s time, with Wednesday taking on Charlton Athletic in their first match of the League One campaign. And it is hoped that by then, there will be no Covid restrictions on how many fans are able to attend as the Owls look to bounce back into the Championship at the first attempt.
Here, as a reminder of better days and to give you something to look forward to, are pictures from our archive of Owls supporters watching the blue and white wizards in action before lockdown last year.
Click through our gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know – or maybe even yourself.