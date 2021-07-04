13 photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans before lockdown. Photo: Steve Ellis.

THIRTEEN photos of Sheffield Wednesday supporters before lockdown

It won’t be long until Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be able to step foot inside a football ground to cheer on their beloved Owls again.

By Ashley Booker
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:30 pm

The season kicks off in around a month’s time, with Wednesday taking on Charlton Athletic in their first match of the League One campaign. And it is hoped that by then, there will be no Covid restrictions on how many fans are able to attend as the Owls look to bounce back into the Championship at the first attempt.

Here, as a reminder of better days and to give you something to look forward to, are pictures from our archive of Owls supporters watching the blue and white wizards in action before lockdown last year.

Click through our gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know – or maybe even yourself.

1. Owls fans before lockdown

Wednesdayites watch their side take on Reading at S6 last February.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Buy photo

2. Owls fans before lockdown

Wednesday fans before the 3-1 home defeat to Derby County at Hillsborough last February.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Buy photo

3. Owls fans before lockdown

Wednesdayites enjoy some refreshments before the game with Reading at Hillsborough last February.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Buy photo

4. Owls fans before lockdown

Wednesdayites at Elland Road in January 2020.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Buy photo
Charlton AthleticLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 4